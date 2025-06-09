Paris is considering obliging Musk's X to verify the age of users. This could effectively ban children from accessing the social media app.

The French government is considering defining X as a porn platform, which may become an obstacle for children to access social media programs.

In 2024, X indicates that it accepts the distribution of pornographic content. Therefore, it should be considered as such - said the office of the Minister of Digital Technologies Clara Chappaz.

The French Digital Technology Department is currently studying the issue. It concerns "marking X in the decree on pornographic sites that must verify the age of their users".

The confirmation came after Chappaz appeared on the French TV show "Quotidien" on Thursday evening. She said that X will soon receive "the same good papers as YouPorn", which indicate that X should ban content for adults or introduce age screening.

