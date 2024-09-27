Fires broke out in the rostov region of russia
Kyiv • UNN
A drone attack was recorded in novoshakhtinsk, rostov region. Air defense systems shot down 7 UAVs, but fires broke out.
In the russian city of novoshakhtinsk, rostov region, an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
Official sources report 7 drones shot down by air defense systems.
Despite the air defense operation, fires broke out on the territory, which requires additional clarification of the operation of the defense systems.
