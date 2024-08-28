Oil depot on fire in rostov region of russia

The glubokinsk oil depot in the rostov region is on fire in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 28, several powerful explosions occurred in the kamenskiy district of the rostov region of the russian federation. Local residents report loud noises and a fire in the area of a local oil refinery.

The explosions reportedly occurred at around 2:45 am. Preliminary, the air defense system worked, shooting down several air targets. It is known that the outbreak occurred in a field near an oil depot near kamensk-shakhtynsk.

There have been no official reports so far, but the governor of the rostov region said that 4 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down around 03:00 at night, and there were no casualties.

An oil refinery is on fire in the smolensk region of russia