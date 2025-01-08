President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a “fascist state” and threatens to destroy it

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148121 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127794 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135383 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134262 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171531 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 110740 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164375 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a "fascist state" and threatens to destroy it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95224 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called Armenia a "fascist state," emphasizing that "fascism must be destroyed." He said this in a video message on his official YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Aliyev, Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region, and that arming it will only lead to new tensions. The Azerbaijani president also emphasized that "the independent Armenian state is essentially a fascist state.

Since this country has been ruled for almost 30 years by carriers of fascist ideology, they have shaped this country in their own image. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. It will be destroyed either by the Armenian leadership or by us. We have no other choice

- Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president's statements mark another escalation in relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Official Armenia has not yet commented on the Azerbaijani president's statements.

Recall

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saidthat Russia wanted to hush up the issue of the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
yerevanYerevan
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

