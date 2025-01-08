President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a “fascist state” and threatens to destroy it

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called Armenia a "fascist state," emphasizing that "fascism must be destroyed." He said this in a video message on his official YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Aliyev, Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region, and that arming it will only lead to new tensions. The Azerbaijani president also emphasized that "the independent Armenian state is essentially a fascist state.

Since this country has been ruled for almost 30 years by carriers of fascist ideology, they have shaped this country in their own image. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. It will be destroyed either by the Armenian leadership or by us. We have no other choice - Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president's statements mark another escalation in relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Official Armenia has not yet commented on the Azerbaijani president's statements.

