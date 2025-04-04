Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.
The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.
In Yerevan, a truck crashed into a bus and then into a parked car and overturned. 17 victims were taken to hospitals, some were treated on the spot.
The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.
Armenia plans to purchase French CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, strengthening its defense relations with France.
Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric refused to speak at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will participate in a peace summit in Switzerland on June 15 to discuss the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Armenian opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called for four days of mass protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.
At least 38 protesters were detained in Yerevan, Armenia, amid anti-government protests.
Tens of thousands of people protested in Yerevan, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and immediately resign Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2024, effectively refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities while remaining a member.
On April 23, Azerbaijan and Armenia begin delimiting their border based on geodetic measurements near several villages on both sides.
A group of American mobile instructors arrived in Armenia to share their experience in public relations and communications with the country's military.
Armenia's exports to russia have risen sharply since the imposition of sanctions, raising Western concerns about possible sanctions circumvention.
Three men tried to break into a police building in Yerevan by detonating a grenade. Two of the attackers were arrested, and the third was negotiated with for several hours before being detained by special forces.
While boarding a flight to Yerevan at moscow's sheremetyevo airport, a passenger claimed that there was a bomb in her carry-on bag.
Yerevan is threatening to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if it does not receive clarification from the CSTO on its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.
According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia is considering applying for membership in the European Union and is seeking closer ties with the West.
Armenia said that its border troops should be fully deployed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, and it informed the Russian side of this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans an official visit to Armenia in March, according to Ukrainian and Armenian media reports.
In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, security forces began to disperse a rally in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained more than 20 people, including journalists.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling along their border, which reportedly killed two Armenian soldiers and wounded one Azerbaijani soldier.