$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15540 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28295 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64607 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213549 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122469 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391726 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310607 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391726 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310607 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2988 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14054 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45232 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72071 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57169 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Yerevan

News by theme

Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to reach a peace agreement, but demands concessions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on Armenia to fulfill the demands to remove references to Karabakh from the constitution. He also demands the dissolution of the OSCE group.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 PM • 13860 views

President of Azerbaijan calls Armenia a “fascist state” and threatens to destroy it

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is a source of threat to the region and a fascist state. He emphasized that fascism must be destroyed either by the leadership of Armenia or Azerbaijan.

War • January 8, 12:44 AM • 95315 views

Armenia has left the CSTO and does not plan to return - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the country considers itself outside the CSTO and does not participate in the development of the organization's documents. He emphasized that the point of no return has already been passed.

News of the World • December 4, 03:20 PM • 20654 views

Armenian PM says Yerevan and Baku discussed all issues for peace - media

The Armenian prime minister announced that all fundamental issues for peace with Azerbaijan had been agreed upon. Yerevan offered Baku to sign a treaty and provide simplified communication with Nakhchivan.

News of the World • October 24, 11:15 AM • 16527 views

In Yerevan, 17 people hospitalized after bus collides with truck

In Yerevan, a truck crashed into a bus and then into a parked car and overturned. 17 victims were taken to hospitals, some were treated on the spot.

Health • August 11, 11:39 AM • 29996 views

Armenia's security sector in focus of US attention: Washington pledges support - Armenpress

The U. S. will support Armenia in improving its security sector. A civilian advisor from the U.S. Army will work at the Armenian Ministry of Defense to help strengthen Armenian-American relations.

Politics • July 23, 06:26 PM • 101705 views

Armenia agrees with France to buy Caesar air defense system

Armenia plans to purchase French CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, strengthening its defense relations with France.

News of the World • June 18, 08:18 AM • 20128 views

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia and Secretary General of the Council of Europe refuse to speak at the plenary session of the Global Peace Summit

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic-Buric refused to speak at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Politics • June 16, 12:09 PM • 23740 views

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council to participate in the peace summit in Switzerland

Armenia's Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will participate in a peace summit in Switzerland on June 15 to discuss the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Politics • June 15, 10:25 AM • 23335 views

The Armenian opposition announced 4 Dnipro tests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pashinyan

Armenian opposition leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called for four days of mass protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan.

News of the World • June 10, 07:04 AM • 20769 views

Ukrainian geologists plan to digitize 60 thousand geological reports - the database will be useful for investors and international competitions

Ukrainian geologists are planning to digitize 60,000 geological reports and translate the metadata into English to create a database useful for investors and international tenders.

Economy • May 20, 01:40 PM • 18623 views

Anti-government protests in Yerevan: dozens of detentions today

At least 38 protesters were detained in Yerevan, Armenia, amid anti-government protests.

News of the World • May 14, 07:48 AM • 16376 views

In Armenia, tens of thousands of people protest and demand Pashinyan's resignation

Tens of thousands of people protested in Yerevan, demanding that the authorities stop the demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan and immediately resign Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

News of the World • May 9, 05:58 PM • 43381 views

Armenia refuses to finance the CSTO in 2024

Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2024, effectively refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities while remaining a member.

Society • May 8, 09:04 PM • 23179 views

Armenia and Azerbaijan start the process of border delimitation

On April 23, Azerbaijan and Armenia begin delimiting their border based on geodetic measurements near several villages on both sides.

News of the World • April 23, 10:08 AM • 17315 views

Group of American military instructors arrives in Armenia

A group of American mobile instructors arrived in Armenia to share their experience in public relations and communications with the country's military.

News of the World • April 1, 12:38 PM • 22199 views

Rise in exports from Armenia to russia raises concerns about sanctions circumvention - media

Armenia's exports to russia have risen sharply since the imposition of sanctions, raising Western concerns about possible sanctions circumvention.

Economy • March 28, 11:42 AM • 28388 views

In Yerevan, armed men tried to get into the police station: there are wounded

Three men tried to break into a police building in Yerevan by detonating a grenade. Two of the attackers were arrested, and the third was negotiated with for several hours before being detained by special forces.

News of the World • March 24, 03:57 PM • 57896 views

The media reported a bomb threat on board an airplane at moscow's sheremetyevo airport

While boarding a flight to Yerevan at moscow's sheremetyevo airport, a passenger claimed that there was a bomb in her carry-on bag.

News of the World • March 24, 12:38 PM • 40025 views

Pashinyan explains what determines Armenia's decision to withdraw from the CSTO

Yerevan is threatening to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization if it does not receive clarification from the CSTO on its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.

News of the World • March 12, 01:28 PM • 27564 views

Armenia considers applying for EU membership

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenia is considering applying for membership in the European Union and is seeking closer ties with the West.

News of the World • March 10, 12:15 PM • 40244 views

Armenia demands that Russia withdraw border guards from Yerevan airport

Armenia said that its border troops should be fully deployed at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, and it informed the Russian side of this.

News of the World • March 6, 04:16 PM • 28450 views

Media: Zelensky will soon arrive in Armenia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans an official visit to Armenia in March, according to Ukrainian and Armenian media reports.

Politics • February 23, 07:45 PM • 45552 views

In Russia, security forces begin to disperse participants of the rally in memory of Navalny: more than 20 people detained

In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, security forces began to disperse a rally in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained more than 20 people, including journalists.

News of the World • February 16, 07:29 PM • 27380 views

Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of shelling: casualties reported

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling along their border, which reportedly killed two Armenian soldiers and wounded one Azerbaijani soldier.

News of the World • February 13, 08:18 AM • 22090 views