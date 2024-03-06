Armenia demands that Russia withdraw border guards from Yerevan airport

Armenia has notified Russia of its intention to withdraw Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport in Yerevan. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. This was reported by News.am, according to UNN.

Armenia's position is that its border troops should be able to fully carry out their duties at Zvartnots airport.

Armenia has a clear position on this issue, and it has informed Russia of this in an official letter, -Grigoryan said.

When asked by journalists why this issue has arisen now, the Secretary of the Security Council replied: "During the period of independence, Armenia has been gaining capabilities in various areas. At this time, Armenia has the full ability to exercise full control over the airport.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan saidthat Armenia can no longer rely on Russia as its main military and defense partner and should establish closer ties with the United States, France, India, and Georgia.