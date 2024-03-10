Armenia considers applying for EU membership

Yerevan is considering applying for membership in the European Union and is seeking to establish closer ties with the West. This was stated by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in an interview with TRT World , UNN reports.

Details

Today, many new opportunities are being widely discussed in Armenia, and it will not be a secret if I say that this includes membership in the European Union - Mirzoyan said.

According to him, Armenia today has pro-European aspirations, so it is important for it to expand its circle of partners and allies. At the same time, he said, "no one can predict how such processes will end.

Addendum

Last fall , Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia is looking for other security partners, but is not yet withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Recall

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.