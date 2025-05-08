Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

A Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP) on February 14 caused tens of millions of euros in damage. This is reported in a material by The Guardian, writes UNN.

It is noted that the attack damaged the protective shell of a nuclear reactor worth 1.5 billion euros. The repair costs are likely to be covered by Western governments.

According to preliminary estimates, the full repair will cost more than 25 million euros available in a special international reserve fund - the authors point out.

According to American engineer Eric Schmieman, who worked for 15 years on the design and construction of the shelter for Chernobyl, it will take months, if not years, to completely repair the damaged shelter.

"The previously calculated service life of the shelter was 100 years, which would give time to decommission the sarcophagus and nuclear waste under it, but now this is in doubt if it is not repaired," the specialist said.

On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive part damaged the protective shelter at Chernobyl. The damage disrupted the isolation functions.

In April, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that due to damage to the confinement at Chernobyl, plans to dismantle unstable structures have been suspended.

