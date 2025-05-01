IAEA: Damaged Shelter at Chernobyl NPP Being Restored After 2025 Russian UAV Attack

Ukrainian engineers and builders are carrying out work on a new safe shelter on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was damaged as a result of a Russian UAV strike in early 2025. This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

Details

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, agency experts recently visited the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and assessed the consequences of the drone strike on February 14. At that time, it led to a large hole in the roof of the shelter – it took several weeks to put out the fire.

The new safe confinement was put into operation in 2019: it was built to prevent radioactive emissions from the reactor destroyed as a result of the accident on April 26, 1986.

Currently, efforts at the site are focused on assessing the full extent of the damage, as well as carrying out short-term repairs. It is obvious that the containment structure, built for huge money and with significant international support, has suffered significant damage – said Grossi.

Let us remind you

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the dismantling of the sarcophagus installed during the Soviet era at the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was damaged by the Russian attack, will probably have to be postponed.

Also UNN reported that Ukraine and France are considering the possibility of implementing renewable energy projects in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.