Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

In 2024, the heads of the Verkhovna Rada committees collectively received almost UAH 18 million. Oleksandr Merezhko received the highest salary, and the salaries of the heads of secretariats collectively exceeded UAH 33.7 million.

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

In 2024, the heads of the Verkhovna Rada's committees received a total of almost UAH 18 million in salaries. An analysis of the declarations of the people's deputies who head the committees shows that the highest salary is that of the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy, Oleksandr Merezhko. How much do the heads of committees and heads of secretariats earn, and how has their salary changed since 2022 - read in the UNN article.

Details

The average annual salary of a parliamentary leader in 2024 is approximately UAH 780,000. But it varies depending on the committee.

As we have already mentioned, the highest earner last year was the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, "servant" Oleksandr Merezhko - more than UAH 937,000 per year. And the least was received by the head of the Committee on Economic Development, Dmytro Natalukha - UAH 693,000.

It should be added that the salaries of committee heads have increased since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In total, in 2022, the heads of these parliamentary structures received a little more than UAH 10.7 million, i.e., the total fund of actually paid salaries increased by approximately UAH 7.2 million per year.

The average annual salary of a committee chairman in 2022 was approximately UAH 467,000.

If we talk about personalities, the salary of the head of the Agrarian Committee, Oleksandr Hayduk, has increased the most since 2022 - by 327 thousand (from 442 786 in 2022 to 816 286 in 2024).

But the salary of deputies-heads of committees looks modest compared to the salaries of heads of secretariats of these committees. The average salary of the head of the secretariat is slightly more than UAH 1.5 million. The highest earner is the head of the secretariat of the Budget Committee, Andriy Vatulyov - in 2024, he earned more than UAH 1.8 million (more than UAH 152,000 per month). More than UAH 1.7 million was received last year by the head of the secretariat of the Committee on the Organization of State Power, Anzhelika Malyuga, and 1.68 million last year was received by the heads of the secretariats of the Committee on National Security and the Committee on Economic Development, Vladyslav Sverdlov and Viktoria Shestopalova.

In total, the fund of actually paid salaries to the heads of secretariats for 2024 exceeded UAH 33.7 million. At the same time, the salaries of the heads of secretariats have also increased quite significantly since 2022 - by an average of approximately UAH 250,000 per year.

Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Shtukhnyi wants to give his employees official housing09.05.24, 16:08 • 215492 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

