Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

In 2024, the heads of the Verkhovna Rada's committees received a total of almost UAH 18 million in salaries. An analysis of the declarations of the people's deputies who head the committees shows that the highest salary is that of the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy, Oleksandr Merezhko. How much do the heads of committees and heads of secretariats earn, and how has their salary changed since 2022 - read in the UNN article.

Details

The average annual salary of a parliamentary leader in 2024 is approximately UAH 780,000. But it varies depending on the committee.

As we have already mentioned, the highest earner last year was the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, "servant" Oleksandr Merezhko - more than UAH 937,000 per year. And the least was received by the head of the Committee on Economic Development, Dmytro Natalukha - UAH 693,000.

It should be added that the salaries of committee heads have increased since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In total, in 2022, the heads of these parliamentary structures received a little more than UAH 10.7 million, i.e., the total fund of actually paid salaries increased by approximately UAH 7.2 million per year.

The average annual salary of a committee chairman in 2022 was approximately UAH 467,000.

If we talk about personalities, the salary of the head of the Agrarian Committee, Oleksandr Hayduk, has increased the most since 2022 - by 327 thousand (from 442 786 in 2022 to 816 286 in 2024).

But the salary of deputies-heads of committees looks modest compared to the salaries of heads of secretariats of these committees. The average salary of the head of the secretariat is slightly more than UAH 1.5 million. The highest earner is the head of the secretariat of the Budget Committee, Andriy Vatulyov - in 2024, he earned more than UAH 1.8 million (more than UAH 152,000 per month). More than UAH 1.7 million was received last year by the head of the secretariat of the Committee on the Organization of State Power, Anzhelika Malyuga, and 1.68 million last year was received by the heads of the secretariats of the Committee on National Security and the Committee on Economic Development, Vladyslav Sverdlov and Viktoria Shestopalova.

In total, the fund of actually paid salaries to the heads of secretariats for 2024 exceeded UAH 33.7 million. At the same time, the salaries of the heads of secretariats have also increased quite significantly since 2022 - by an average of approximately UAH 250,000 per year.

Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Shtukhnyi wants to give his employees official housing