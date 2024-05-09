Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Shtukhnyi wants to give his employees official housing

The Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to include employees of the Verkhovna Rada in the category of persons who may be provided with official housing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant draft resolution, which is available to the publication and is being considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

According to the draft resolution, it is planned to amend the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution "On Service Dwellings," according to which managers and employees of state-owned enterprises and institutions belonging to the management of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat may be provided with service housing at the expense of these enterprises and institutions, as well as attracted investments.

In a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, Shtukhnyi points out that the VR Secretariat has more than 50 apartments, some of which are vacant due to the resignation of MPs of previous convocations and legislative changes to the procedure for providing MPs with housing.

It is also pointed out that vacant apartments of MPs of previous convocations are accounted for on the balance sheet of the State Enterprise "Management of Residential Buildings" and without legislative regulation, it is impossible to provide official housing to employees of the Secretariat, which imposes annual expenses on the enterprise for their maintenance.

In his letter, Mr. Shtukhnyi points out that, given the existing volume of service apartments, amendments to the List will make it possible to effectively use the fund of service apartments without the costs associated with maintaining vacant premises and without attracting state budget funds.

It is also stated that as a result of the hostilities, 15 employees of the VR Secretariat had their homes destroyed or damaged, and therefore the issue of providing them with official housing is extremely acute.

Recall

In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, received almost UAH 3 million in salary, more than half a million in pension, and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance. Shtuchnyi's deputies Artem Yanchuk and Mykola Shevchuk also received almost UAH 2.5 million in salaries in 2022.

It should be noted that this year the budget of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat includes UAH 2 billion 947 million 106 thousand, of which more than UAH 1.7 billion will be spent on employee salaries.