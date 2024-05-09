Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Shtukhnyi wants to give his employees official housing

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65385 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104236 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147281 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151596 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247909 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164944 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224525 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101336 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36945 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31505 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49172 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223455 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49172 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113338 views
Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada Shtukhnyi wants to give his employees official housing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 215447 views

The Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada proposed to provide official housing to the staff of the Verkhovna Rada by amending the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on official housing.

The Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a proposal to include employees of the Verkhovna Rada in the category of persons who may be provided with official housing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant draft resolution, which is available to the publication and is being considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Details

According to the draft resolution, it is planned to amend the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution "On Service Dwellings," according to which managers and employees of state-owned enterprises and institutions belonging to the management of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat may be provided with service housing at the expense of these enterprises and institutions, as well as attracted investments.

In a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, Shtukhnyi points out that the VR Secretariat has more than 50 apartments, some of which are vacant due to the resignation of MPs of previous convocations and legislative changes to the procedure for providing MPs with housing.

It is also pointed out that vacant apartments of MPs of previous convocations are accounted for on the balance sheet of the State Enterprise "Management of Residential Buildings" and without legislative regulation, it is impossible to provide official housing to employees of the Secretariat, which imposes annual expenses on the enterprise for their maintenance.

In his letter, Mr. Shtukhnyi points out that, given the existing volume of service apartments, amendments to the List will make it possible to effectively use the fund of service apartments without the costs associated with maintaining vacant premises and without attracting state budget funds.

It is also stated that as a result of the hostilities, 15 employees of the VR Secretariat had their homes destroyed or damaged, and therefore the issue of providing them with official housing is extremely acute.

Recall

In 2022, the Chief of Staff of the Verkhovna Rada, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, received almost UAH 3 million in salary, more than half a million in pension, and UAH 6 thousand in social assistance. Shtuchnyi's deputies Artem Yanchuk and Mykola Shevchuk also received almost UAH 2.5 million in salaries in 2022.

It should be noted that this year the budget of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat includes UAH 2 billion 947 million 106 thousand, of which more than UAH 1.7 billion will be spent on employee salaries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising