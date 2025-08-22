Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an award ceremony for DPRK soldiers who fought on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing the North Korean state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

During the ceremony, Kim called the soldiers who fought for Russia against Ukraine "heroic."

In his speech, Kim said: "The combat operations of the foreign operational forces... mercilessly proved the strength of the heroic (North Korean) army," and said that "the liberation of Kursk" proved "the fighting spirit of heroes." - the report says.

Kim Jong Un also laid flowers at the memorial wall for soldiers who died abroad. In addition, there was a concert for military personnel who returned from Russia, as well as a banquet attended by family members of the deceased.

Recall

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, said that North Korea intends to send about 6,000 military personnel and up to 100 units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: “We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops”