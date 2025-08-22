Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 23747 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 27810 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 33056 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 20059 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 31789 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 70644 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78439 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80956 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102767 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 234653 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
93%
742mm
Popular news
We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - TrumpAugust 21, 06:24 PM • 6622 views
Traffic in the capital center will be restricted tomorrow: what is knownAugust 21, 07:23 PM • 4104 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 10851 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 9860 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 5042 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 23737 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 33050 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 108549 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 132258 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 234650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Nikita Khrushchev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belarus
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 2308 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 75070 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 69066 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67459 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 93814 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
Football
The Guardian

Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an award ceremony for DPRK soldiers who fought on Russia's side against Ukraine, calling them "heroic." He laid flowers at the memorial wall for the fallen and held a banquet for the military.

Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an award ceremony for DPRK soldiers who fought on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, citing the North Korean state news agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

During the ceremony, Kim called the soldiers who fought for Russia against Ukraine "heroic."

In his speech, Kim said: "The combat operations of the foreign operational forces... mercilessly proved the strength of the heroic (North Korean) army," and said that "the liberation of Kursk" proved "the fighting spirit of heroes."

- the report says.

Kim Jong Un also laid flowers at the memorial wall for soldiers who died abroad. In addition, there was a concert for military personnel who returned from Russia, as well as a banquet attended by family members of the deceased.

Recall

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, said that North Korea intends to send about 6,000 military personnel and up to 100 units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: “We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops”02.07.25, 00:08 • 6892 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine