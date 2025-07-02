Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: “We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops”

In the near future, the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of Russia will significantly increase. They will join the Russian army as volunteers, not as regular troops, as was the case in Kursk. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of the program "On the Firing Line," reports UNN.

Details

"Now, unfortunately, we expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation. From this number, a certain number will sign contracts. But it will no longer look like the DPRK sent soldiers, but that citizens voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. That's how it will look," Budanov said.

He emphasized that these would be real volunteers. According to him, the size of the North Korean contingent is 12,000 soldiers.

Recall

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia.