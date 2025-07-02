$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 24768 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 66755 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
July 1, 01:57 PM
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 57918 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
July 1, 12:51 PM
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 126390 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 11:25 AM
July 1, 10:00 AM • 73243 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
July 1, 08:13 AM
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66427 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM
July 1, 06:15 AM • 169181 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129968 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60393 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116372 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: "We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported an expected significant increase in North Korean citizens in the Russian Federation who will sign contracts as volunteers. This contingent could number 12,000 people, which will change the perception of the DPRK's participation in the war.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: "We expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation; these will be volunteers, not regular troops"

In the near future, the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of Russia will significantly increase. They will join the Russian army as volunteers, not as regular troops, as was the case in Kursk. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of the program "On the Firing Line," reports UNN.

Details

"Now, unfortunately, we expect a significant increase in the number of DPRK citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation. From this number, a certain number will sign contracts. But it will no longer look like the DPRK sent soldiers, but that citizens voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. That's how it will look," Budanov said.

He emphasized that these would be real volunteers. According to him, the size of the North Korean contingent is 12,000 soldiers.

Recall

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, and Pyongyang continues to supply weapons to Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korea
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
