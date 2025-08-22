$41.220.16
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 15859 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
August 21, 02:24 PM • 32730 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 33649 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 41092 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 23284 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34083 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72210 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79361 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81999 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Office of the President of Ukraine is reforming its staff, increasing the percentage of military personnel and veterans among employees of all departments. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the proposal of the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President

The Office of the President plans to implement a reform that will increase the percentage of military personnel and veterans among employees in all departments, as announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We are implementing something important. It's about people who have been to the front. (...) Today I proposed to the President of Ukraine to reform the OP. The idea is that a significant number of employees of the Office should be military personnel with confirmed combat experience from the full-scale war or combat veterans. This applies to employees of all levels. In all departments without exception. Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported this idea

- Yermak wrote.

Details

As noted in the OP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the proposal to reform the Office of the President so that a significant number of its employees would be military personnel with confirmed combat experience and combat veterans. The corresponding proposal was submitted by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

This refers to employees of all levels in each of the departments.

As an example, Yermak cited the work of his deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who previously commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

Yermak noted that in the future, such a culture should spread to the entire civil service, and also called on representatives of business, IT, and culture to support this initiative.

G7 Ambassadors Welcome New Ukrainian Government and Call for Reforms18.07.25, 23:39 • 4326 views

Julia Shramko

