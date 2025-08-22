Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President

The Office of the President plans to implement a reform that will increase the percentage of military personnel and veterans among employees in all departments, as announced by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We are implementing something important. It's about people who have been to the front. (...) Today I proposed to the President of Ukraine to reform the OP. The idea is that a significant number of employees of the Office should be military personnel with confirmed combat experience from the full-scale war or combat veterans. This applies to employees of all levels. In all departments without exception. Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported this idea - Yermak wrote.

Details

As noted in the OP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the proposal to reform the Office of the President so that a significant number of its employees would be military personnel with confirmed combat experience and combat veterans. The corresponding proposal was submitted by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

This refers to employees of all levels in each of the departments.

As an example, Yermak cited the work of his deputy, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, who previously commanded the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

Yermak noted that in the future, such a culture should spread to the entire civil service, and also called on representatives of business, IT, and culture to support this initiative.

