G7 Ambassadors Welcome New Ukrainian Government and Call for Reforms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries welcomed the new Ukrainian government led by Yulia Svyrydenko and called for continued reforms. Yulia Svyrydenko, appointed Prime Minister, outlined priorities: ensuring the army, increasing production, and optimizing the state apparatus.

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries welcomed the new Ukrainian government led by Yulia Svyrydenko and called for continued reforms. This was reported by UNN with reference to the account of G7 diplomats on the social network X (Twitter).

We welcome Yulia Svyrydenko and the new Cabinet of Ministers! We look forward to further cooperation to support Ukraine. Renewed movement towards reforms, rule of law, fight against corruption, media freedom, support for civil society is key for the business climate and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path.

- the post says.

It should be recalled that the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after Denys Shmyhal's resignation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution on her appointment.

Yulia Svyrydenko, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine, outlined key priorities: providing for the army, increasing domestic production, and optimizing the state apparatus. She also emphasized supporting entrepreneurs and reducing expenditures.

New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs17.07.25, 16:29 • 186975 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Yulia Svyrydenko
G7
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
