August 21, 02:24 PM • 19248 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 22326 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 28158 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 17357 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29706 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69713 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77776 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80462 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102395 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 232461 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
The Guardian

Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US President Donald Trump suggests Ukraine should go on the offensive, which is a notable change in rhetoric. This comes amid a pause in peace talks.

Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN

US President Donald Trump has seemingly offered a justification for Ukraine to go on the offensive against Russia, which is a notable shift in rhetoric during a certain pause in peace talks. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The publication recalls the White House chief's comparison of Ukraine to a sports team that "has fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense."

Trump's rhetoric could hit a raw nerve in Moscow, which views any support for Ukrainian strikes on its territory as a red line. Under the Biden administration, it has been a long-standing policy that Ukraine cannot launch long-range US-made missiles into Russia. After this changed in November 2024 – under pressure from US allies – Russia updated its nuclear doctrine, reaffirming that it would consider any attack on it supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack.

- the article states.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian

The authors point out that a few days later, Russia launched its new medium-range intercontinental ballistic missile "Oreshnik" at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Now, Russia regularly uses long-range Ukrainian drone strikes on its energy and military facilities to confirm its claims that the Ukrainian government is a "terrorist regime."

Trump's comments... came as the Kremlin openly contradicts the White House regarding plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting that... Putin has not yet agreed to such a meeting.

- the media notes.

The authors add that shortly after this post on Truth Social, Trump also published a photo of his meeting with Putin above a 1959 photo in which then-US Vice President Richard Nixon allegedly "confronts" Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, which Ukraine was forbidden to do.

We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Truth Social
Nikita Khrushchev
Dnipro
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine