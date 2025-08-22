US President Donald Trump has seemingly offered a justification for Ukraine to go on the offensive against Russia, which is a notable shift in rhetoric during a certain pause in peace talks. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

The publication recalls the White House chief's comparison of Ukraine to a sports team that "has fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense."

Trump's rhetoric could hit a raw nerve in Moscow, which views any support for Ukrainian strikes on its territory as a red line. Under the Biden administration, it has been a long-standing policy that Ukraine cannot launch long-range US-made missiles into Russia. After this changed in November 2024 – under pressure from US allies – Russia updated its nuclear doctrine, reaffirming that it would consider any attack on it supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack. - the article states.

The authors point out that a few days later, Russia launched its new medium-range intercontinental ballistic missile "Oreshnik" at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Now, Russia regularly uses long-range Ukrainian drone strikes on its energy and military facilities to confirm its claims that the Ukrainian government is a "terrorist regime."

Trump's comments... came as the Kremlin openly contradicts the White House regarding plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting that... Putin has not yet agreed to such a meeting. - the media notes.

The authors add that shortly after this post on Truth Social, Trump also published a photo of his meeting with Putin above a 1959 photo in which then-US Vice President Richard Nixon allegedly "confronts" Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, which Ukraine was forbidden to do.

