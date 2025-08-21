$41.380.02
Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

Donald Trump will not directly participate in the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US President will meet with them after their future probable negotiations.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian

US President Donald Trump will not directly participate in a possible future meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump intends to organize a trilateral meeting with the two leaders only after Putin and Zelenskyy meet with each other. However, it is currently unknown where and when this meeting will take place.

I just want to see what happens at the meeting. So they are organizing it now, and we will see what happens

 - Trump stated.

The White House notes: the US president has taken a "wait-and-see approach," writes The Guardian.

Recall

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that Putin's words about peace are worthless without real actions. He added that Ukraine no longer trusts Russian "peace guarantees."

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that temporary territorial concessions are possible in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, this does not mean legitimizing the occupation and violating international law, but reflects the reality on the battlefield and the desire to avoid a multi-year conflict with numerous casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
