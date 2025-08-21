We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump

In a conversation with Todd Starnes Show podcast host, White House chief Donald Trump said that in about two weeks, the US will be able to assess the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

When asked if he thought the US could achieve peace in Ukraine, the American president replied that he would announce it later.

“Well, I'll let you know in about two weeks, I'd say we'll find out one way or another, and after that we may have to choose a different course, but we'll see, but we'll find out pretty soon,” he said.

Recall

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine, stating that Ukraine was not allowed to attack the occupying country. He compared it to a sports team without an offense, arguing that it's impossible to win that way.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian