We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump

02:24 PM • 12179 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 13786 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 20606 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 13154 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 24360 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 60581 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 69162 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 72012 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 94731 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 217639 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 12173 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP

Exclusive

August 21, 12:13 PM • 20596 views
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 20596 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 88694 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 119048 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger

Exclusive

August 20, 11:22 AM • 217623 views
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 217623 views
We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Donald Trump said that the US will assess the prospects for peace in Ukraine within two weeks. After that, a change of course is possible.

We will find out within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine, otherwise we will change tactics - Trump

In a conversation with Todd Starnes Show podcast host, White House chief Donald Trump said that in about two weeks, the US will be able to assess the prospects for achieving peace in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

When asked if he thought the US could achieve peace in Ukraine, the American president replied that he would announce it later.

“Well, I'll let you know in about two weeks, I'd say we'll find out one way or another, and after that we may have to choose a different course, but we'll see, but we'll find out pretty soon,”

he said.

Recall

Donald Trump criticized Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine, stating that Ukraine was not allowed to attack the occupying country. He compared it to a sports team without an offense, arguing that it's impossible to win that way.

Trump does not intend to be involved in Zelenskyy-Putin negotiations - The Guardian21.08.25, 15:53 • 2504 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine