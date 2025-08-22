Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko

Work is currently underway on a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. The Cabinet of Ministers is discussing this document with the military, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during the question hour for people's deputies to the government, UNN reports.

Details

This is regulated by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution, does not require changes to the law, but this document requires broad discussions and we are conducting these discussions with the military. We are looking for the optimal way to implement this resolution - Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Svyrydenko reported that the Ukrainian government is considering the possibility of adopting a resolution that would grant men under 22 the right to travel abroad. It was expected that a decision could be made by the end of this week.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Ukraine plans to allow men under 22 to travel abroad without restrictions.