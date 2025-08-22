Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on the enterprise in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia, has increased to 21, and the elimination of the fire that arose as a result of the enemy strike continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Zakarpattia: as of 07:40, the elimination of the fire in Mukachevo, which arose as a result of the Russian shelling on August 21, is ongoing. 21 people were injured as a result of the incident. - reported the State Emergency Service.

54 rescuers and 15 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing and eliminating the consequences. Also, 2 fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are working, the department noted.

