Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
01:26 AM • 11657 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 26119 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 30119 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 35600 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 21399 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 32786 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71296 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78869 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81355 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 103013 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.5m/s
73%
741mm
Popular news
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 12393 views
Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recordedPhotoAugust 21, 08:58 PM • 4796 views
Trump's $500 million fraud fine overturnedAugust 21, 09:19 PM • 4370 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 8562 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 3988 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 26121 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 2336 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 35604 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 109710 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 133561 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Nikita Khrushchev
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
White House
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 3706 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 75725 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 69639 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 67997 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 94331 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Football
The Guardian

Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

21 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on an enterprise in Mukachevo. The fire is being extinguished, with 54 rescuers and 15 units of equipment involved.

Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguished

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on the enterprise in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia, has increased to 21, and the elimination of the fire that arose as a result of the enemy strike continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Zakarpattia: as of 07:40, the elimination of the fire in Mukachevo, which arose as a result of the Russian shelling on August 21, is ongoing. 21 people were injured as a result of the incident.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

54 rescuers and 15 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing and eliminating the consequences. Also, 2 fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are working, the department noted.

Svyrydenko reacted to the shelling of the FLEX plant in Mukachevo: 19 people were injured21.08.25, 17:47 • 3716 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mukachevo