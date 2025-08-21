Svyrydenko reacted to the shelling of the FLEX plant in Mukachevo: 19 people were injured

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reacted to today's missile strike on the American FLEX factory complex in Zakarpattia, emphasizing that serious casualties were avoided thanks to prompt evacuation. She wrote about this on her social media page "X", UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko noted that today Russian missiles hit the FLEX factory in Mukachevo. As a result of the attack, 19 people were injured, but all 600 employees who were on shift, thanks to clearly worked out measures during the air raid alarm, promptly evacuated to shelters, which saved their lives.

Just a year ago, my team and I visited this factory. We were impressed by the scale of investment, technological progress, and the strength of this enterprise - Svyrydenko stated.

Representatives of local and central authorities are already coordinating with FLEX management on measures to minimize the consequences of the attack. The Vice Prime Minister also expressed support for the victims and the entire Ukrainian team of the factory, wishing them strength and endurance.

Recall

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.

In turn, Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country. This is not the first Russian attack on American enterprises in Ukraine.