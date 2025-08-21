Svyrydenko reacted to the shelling of the FLEX plant in Mukachevo: 19 people were injured

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
02:24 PM • 2216 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5360 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13347 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 8634 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 15689 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 38977 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 48015 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 51282 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 75419 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 183740 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Publications
Exclusives
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 13325 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 57112 views
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: number of casualties increased, consequences shownPhotoAugust 21, 05:43 AM • 7466 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 41056 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 46587 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?02:24 PM • 2222 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13349 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 46674 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 94820 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 183758 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Hungary
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 54979 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 50409 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 50125 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 77862 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 93207 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
Medicinal products
Oil
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Svyrydenko reacted to the shelling of the FLEX plant in Mukachevo: 19 people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Russian missiles hit the FLEX plant in Mukachevo, injuring 19 people. Thanks to the prompt evacuation, 600 employees avoided serious consequences.

Svyrydenko reacted to the shelling of the FLEX plant in Mukachevo: 19 people were injured

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reacted to today's missile strike on the American FLEX factory complex in Zakarpattia, emphasizing that serious casualties were avoided thanks to prompt evacuation. She wrote about this on her social media page "X", UNN reports.

Details

Svyrydenko noted that today Russian missiles hit the FLEX factory in Mukachevo. As a result of the attack, 19 people were injured, but all 600 employees who were on shift, thanks to clearly worked out measures during the air raid alarm, promptly evacuated to shelters, which saved their lives.

Just a year ago, my team and I visited this factory. We were impressed by the scale of investment, technological progress, and the strength of this enterprise

- Svyrydenko stated.

Representatives of local and central authorities are already coordinating with FLEX management on measures to minimize the consequences of the attack. The Vice Prime Minister also expressed support for the victims and the entire Ukrainian team of the factory, wishing them strength and endurance.

Recall

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.

In turn, Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country. This is not the first Russian attack on American enterprises in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
X Corp.
Cruise missile
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Zakarpattia Oblast
Hungary
Ukraine
Mukachevo