$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 2184 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 5844 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 6334 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 9536 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 8376 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 12220 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21596 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 42590 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37487 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48807 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
72%
741mm
Popular news
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 19674 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 19122 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 16207 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 8360 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 10087 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 2188 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 5846 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 42591 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 14208 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48808 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 2900 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 19694 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 87259 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 80523 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 78296 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Cryptocurrency

Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh proposes a bill that restricts the number of pharmacies and their marketing. Experts believe that this could lead to market monopolization and limited access to medicines.

Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh threatened the pharmaceutical market with a new bill that could kill pharmacies in Ukraine. According to an UNN source, who shared details of the prepared document's content with the editorial office, it provides for strict norms regarding the number of pharmacies, both "in one hand" and per certain radius and population, UNN reports. 

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh published another "loud" statement about pharmaceutical market reform in his blog. There, he presented his new bill, which, according to him, should "save patients from rising drug prices." However, experts and market players think otherwise.

Thus, in his blog, Kuzminykh once again insists that marketing is allegedly the main reason for high drug prices. He calls pharmacies "marketing machines" and accuses them of imposing "fuflo-medicines-dietary supplements" on patients. And with his bill №13657, he proposes to give the government the right to establish maximum marketing restrictions, prohibit any marketing for prescription drugs, and control pricing at the entrance to pharmacies. That is, in fact, he not only promotes the idea of complete state intervention in the pharmacy segment but also demonizes marketing as such.

But the main focus of the blog is not even on marketing. At the end of his text, Kuzminykh announced an even more absurd idea – the law "On Pharmacies." According to insider information from the UNN editorial office, in its current version, the document contains scandalous norms: one owner will be able to open no more than four pharmacies throughout the country, and he must have a pharmaceutical education. Moreover, a restriction of "one pharmacy per a certain number of people" is introduced. That is, in fact, a strict reduction of the pharmacy business is planned, which will particularly painfully affect independent pharmacies and regional networks. And in progression, it will also reduce tax revenues from pharmacies to the state budget, at such a difficult time for Ukraine. 

However, the people's deputy seems indifferent to this. After all, it is not the first time Kuzminykh has acted this way. Bill No. 4122 regarding the regulation of the dietary supplement market was also prepared behind the scenes, and representatives of the sphere learned about it only at the end of 2024.

It turns out that such an important document was developed behind the scenes, behind the backs of pharmaceutical market stakeholders. What is this then, if not lobbying?

– aptly noted Olena Prudnikova, head of the NGO "All-Ukrainian Association Mykolaiv Pharmaceutical Association Pharmrada."

Another point that shocked representatives of the dietary supplement market was the extremely short deadlines for implementing the new rules. While in Europe, businesses are given several years to adapt, in Ukraine, companies are offered to meet deadlines within a few months. Such an approach can paralyze the work of manufacturers and suppliers, as it is almost impossible to rebuild production processes and logistics in such a short time. As a result, an entire market segment may be at risk, and consumers risk losing access to quality dietary supplements.

It is obvious that only large pharmaceutical manufacturers will benefit from such "reboots." If small dietary supplement manufacturers and foreign suppliers cannot withstand the new rules, only expensive drugs from pharmaceutical giants will remain on pharmacy shelves.

Kuzminykh himself has also repeatedly demonstrated his hostile attitude towards the supplement market. Deliberately discrediting the segment, creating a negative background around dietary supplements, and promoting narratives beneficial to large drug manufacturers.

The "free hand of the market" has given rise to hundreds of fuflo-medicines that are imposed on patients, often even instead of medicines – dietary supplements

– he stated.

But Kuzminykh does not stop at the topic of marketing. Despite the fact that it was banned as early as March 1, 2025, drug prices have not decreased, and in some places have even increased. Patients, however, have lost bonus programs and discounts. And pharmacies, due to the lack of marketing payments, began to close mobile pharmacies, leaving hundreds of people without access to medicines. However, the people's deputy continues to repeat that "marketing is evil," stubbornly ignoring the facts that prove the opposite.

All this leads to a logical conclusion: Kuzminykh's new initiatives are not about patients, but about pharmaceutical giants. And it's not hard to guess who exactly.

"Darnytsia" and Kuzminykh: an old story in a new way

As UNN previously wrote, in 2016–2018, the Kuzminykh brothers' charitable foundation received over UAH 9.5 million from the "Zagoria Family Charitable Foundation," the owners of "Darnytsia." At that time, the people's deputy worked in the Ministry of Health commission, which was engaged in terminating registration certificates. This situation attracted the attention of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), which launched an inspection. The agency then emphasized a possible conflict of interest in the actions of the Ministry of Health commission member, who had his own charitable foundation and simultaneously received funding from the owners of the pharmaceutical giant.

Today, Kuzminykh has reached a new level. After all, the deputy's rhetoric and the official statements of the "Darnytsia" company coincide so much that lawyers are already talking about the possibility of a linguistic examination that can confirm the real authorship of legislative initiatives. We can assume that we are observing a classic example of illegal influence, where patients remain only a "screen."

Kuzminykh: from bribe to lawmaking

However, the greatest cynicism in this story manifests itself when one begins to consider Kuzminykh's own figure. The deputy has been on trial for almost three years for receiving a half-million bribe. According to the investigation, he received UAH 558,000 for facilitating the conclusion of contracts between private companies and a hospital in the Zhytomyr region. NABU published a video of the moment the money was transferred back in January 2022, but there is still no verdict: out of 87 scheduled hearings, more than half were disrupted due to "sudden illnesses," business trips, or simply the absence of the people's deputy himself and his lawyers.

Meanwhile, the state continues to finance his life: in 2022–2024 alone, he received over UAH 2.5 million in compensation from the budget. Political scientists emphasize: in any European country, such a politician would have resigned long ago.

Some government officials are unworthy people, capable only of doing what they are told, being an ideal cog in the corruption process. We see that people without signs of professional qualities, without signs of any morality, end up in certain positions, including deputy ones.

– emphasizes political scientist Serhiy Shabovta.

It seems that Kuzminykh's initiatives are not about caring for patients, but about protecting the interests of large pharmaceutical corporations. His "law on pharmacies" threatens the destruction of independent pharmacy businesses, market monopolization, and even greater subordination to pharmaceutical giants. And while Kuzminykh delays his own trial and lives at the expense of taxpayers, he continues to pretend to be a "fighter against expensive medicines," although in reality he is just another tool of illegal influence in the pharmaceutical sector.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthPublications
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Medicinal products
Zhytomyr Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Europe
Ukraine