Russia committed 870 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine - IMI

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 5224 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 16561 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 17972 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 24285 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 38704 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24798 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19720 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19053 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20864 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44453 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
75%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 18832 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 11101 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 16541 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 26655 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10605 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10659 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 16570 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 16586 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 38709 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44454 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Viktor Liashko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Venezuela
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10659 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 7092 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 7702 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 11133 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 26605 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Brent Crude
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30

Russia committed 870 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine - IMI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, 870 violations against journalists and media have been recorded. In November-December 2025, the destruction of editorial offices and the prosecution of Ukrainian journalists were documented, as well as the death of two media workers who defended Ukraine.

Russia committed 870 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine - IMI

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, 870 violations against journalists and media outlets have been recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to monitoring data of Russian crimes against freedom of speech, which is maintained by the Institute of Mass Information (IMI).

Details

In particular, in November-December 2025, the Institute of Mass Information documented two such crimes by Russian troops – these include the destruction of editorial offices and the prosecution of Ukrainian journalists held by Russia.

In addition, during this time, the deaths of two media workers who defended Ukraine from the Russian invasion with weapons in their hands became known:

  • Kostiantyn Shtyfurak – a soldier, director, and journalist. He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and served as a UAV squad commander. He served in the "Hell Hornets" unit of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa.
    • Vasyl Khomko – former director of the entertainment show "Orel ta Reshka" (Heads or Tails). He died on October 2, 2025, in battle, covering the retreat of a group. He volunteered for the front in March 2022. For the first two and a half years, he served in the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and then for almost a year – in the Special Operations Forces.

      Thus, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 121 media workers have died, 15 of them while performing their professional duties.

      Damaged media editorial offices

      • The premises of the "Suspilne Zaporizhzhia" branch were damaged as a result of a Russian shelling of the city on the night of November 26. The team was not injured – no one was in the premises at the time of the shelling. Part of the building's wall was damaged, and windows were broken. The team is calculating the damage from the attack.

        In Dnipro, Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office building damaged due to Russian attack (video)17.11.25, 23:59 • 4875 views

        Court verdicts against Ukrainian media workers

        • A Russian court sentenced civilian journalist Vilien Temeryanov from Russian-occupied Crimea to 14 years in prison. He was detained in 2022 at his home in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea on fabricated charges of terrorism.

          Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war23.10.25, 14:28 • 3783 views

          Reference

          The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) is a media public organization that has been operating since 1996. It defends the rights of journalists, analyzes the media sphere and covers media-related events, counteracts propaganda and disinformation, and provides media with protective equipment for assignments to combat zones during the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014.

          IMI conducts the only monitoring of freedom of speech in Ukraine and a list of transparent and responsible online media, documenting Russia's media crimes in the war against Ukraine. IMI has representatives in 20 regions of Ukraine and a network of "Mediabaza" hubs for continuous support of journalists. Among IMI's partners are "Reporters Without Borders," and the organization is also part of the network of the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX).

          Recall

          President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that since 2022, Russia has killed 135 journalists who covered the truth about the war. He thanked the media community for their work, which puts pressure on Russia.

          Government starts payments in cases of death or injury of journalists: the first will be received by the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity13.12.25, 11:49 • 10634 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in Ukraine
          Russian propaganda
          Director
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine