Government starts payments for death or injury of journalists: the first will be received by the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

Exclusive
11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out December 13, 02:28 AM
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting Jesus December 13, 02:48 AM
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack December 13, 04:32 AM
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA 05:47 AM
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood 08:00 AM
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals December 12, 05:56 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners December 12, 12:55 PM
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bill Clinton
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance 11:42 AM
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store 11:26 AM
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US 09:00 AM
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser December 12, 10:01 AM
Social network
Technology
Heating
COVID-19
Mushrooms

Government starts payments for death or injury of journalists: the first will be received by the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is starting payments in case of death or injury of journalists while performing their professional duties. The first payment will be received by the father of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. The program is provided for in the state budget for 2026.

Government starts payments for death or injury of journalists: the first will be received by the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

The Cabinet of Ministers is initiating payments in cases of death or injury of journalists while performing their professional duties. The first payment is being made to the father of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity. This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The government is initiating payments in cases of death or injury of journalists while performing professional duties. Yesterday, a decision was made to provide a one-time payment through the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting. We are making the first payment to the father of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity," Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, this program is provided for in the state budget for 2026.

She noted that, unfortunately, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed 21 journalists while performing their official duties, including Ukrainians and foreigners.

"These are all crimes for which Russia must answer," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Addition

According to the government decree of 2016 "On approval of the Procedure for payment of one-time monetary assistance in case of death (demise) or injury (contusion, trauma or mutilation) of a journalist while performing his professional duties," monetary assistance is paid in case of death (demise) of a journalist while performing his professional duties - in the amount of 100 subsistence minimums established by law for able-bodied persons at the time of payment of such amount, in equal shares to the family members of the deceased, and in the absence of family members or their refusal to receive monetary assistance - to his parents and dependents in equal shares.

As of December, this amount is 302,280 hryvnias.

In October, a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the payment of one-time monetary assistance took place, where it was decided to appoint Volodymyr Mykhailovych Roshchyn - the father of the deceased journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna - a one-time monetary assistance in the amount of 100 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons at the time of payment of such amount.

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the temporarily occupied territories. Only in May 2024 did Russia officially confirm her arrest. In February 2025, the journalist's body was handed over to Ukraine as an "unidentified male body."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine