In Dnipro, Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office building damaged due to Russian attack (video)

In Dnipro, the building of Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio's editorial office was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Dnipro.

The building of Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro's editorial office was damaged as a result of a massive shelling of the city on the evening of November 17. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the building's ceilings and roof were damaged. - the report says.

It is noted that there were no employees in the editorial office at the time of the attack.

Recall

On the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive attack on Dnipro using UAVs. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out.

