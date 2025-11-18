In Dnipro, Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office building damaged due to Russian attack (video)
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, the building of the Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on November 17. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the ceiling and roof were damaged, but no employees were on site.
In Dnipro, the building of Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio's editorial office was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Dnipro.
The building of Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro's editorial office was damaged as a result of a massive shelling of the city on the evening of November 17. A fire broke out, windows and doors were blown out, and the building's ceilings and roof were damaged.
It is noted that there were no employees in the editorial office at the time of the attack.
Recall
On the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive attack on Dnipro using UAVs. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out.
