Russia attacked the city of Berestyn with missiles: 9 injured, including a 16-year-old boy

On the night of November 18, Russians launched missile strikes on the city of Berestyn, Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, 9 people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy launched missile strikes on the city of Berestyn. According to preliminary information, 9 people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. - Syniehubov wrote in his Telegram.

"Emergency services are working at the scene, the consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

Recall

As a result of a Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region on the night of November 16-17, 3 people were killed and 13 were injured, including 4 children. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and enterprises in Balakliia, Kharkiv, Starovirivka, and Liutivka were destroyed.

