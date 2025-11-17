Fires broke out in Dnipro and the district due to UAV attack - OVA
Fires broke out in Dnipro and the district on the evening of November 17 as a result of a Russian drone attack. The city was subjected to a massive UAV attack, explosions were heard.
On Monday evening, November 17, fires broke out in Dnipro and the surrounding area as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA), according to UNN.
Fires broke out in Dnipro and the surrounding area due to a drone attack
"We are clarifying the details. In the meantime, do not neglect safety rules. The threat remains," Haivanenko urged.
It was previously reported that on the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro. Explosions were heard in the city.
