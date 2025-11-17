Fires broke out in Dnipro and the district due to UAV attack - OVA

On Monday evening, November 17, fires broke out in Dnipro and the surrounding area as a result of a Russian drone attack. This was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA), according to UNN.

Fires broke out in Dnipro and the surrounding area due to a drone attack - the official wrote in his Telegram.

"We are clarifying the details. In the meantime, do not neglect safety rules. The threat remains," Haivanenko urged.

Recall

It was previously reported that on the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive drone attack on Dnipro. Explosions were heard in the city.

Since early October, Russia has launched over 150 missiles and 2,000 drones at Ukraine's energy system