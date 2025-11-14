Since early October, Russia has launched over 150 missiles and 2,000 drones at Ukraine's energy system

More than one and a half hundred missiles of various types and over two thousand attack drones. This is the number of weapons Russia directed at Ukrainian critical infrastructure in four massive attacks in October and early November, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the enemy targeted generation, transmission and distribution facilities, as well as gas infrastructure.

Adhering to the scorched-earth tactic on the front, the enemy decided to implement it in its attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. Power plants, high-voltage substations and distribution network facilities became targets for Russian strikes. At the same time, the number of weapons fired at each specific target is truly enormous. – said Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo".

