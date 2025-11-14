On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Kyiv • UNN
On November 15, power outage schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. Restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 for 1.5-3.5 queues of consumers and industry.
On Saturday, November 15, blackout schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine throughout the day. From 1.5 to 3.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, November 15, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The time and volume of restrictions will be as follows:
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 1.5 to 3.5 queues;
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.
The company warned that the time and volume of restrictions may change.
Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
Significant power outages in three regions due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure, strictest schedules in the evening - Ukrenergo14.11.25, 10:36 • 3128 views