Significant power outages in three regions due to Russian attack on energy infrastructure, strictest schedules in the evening - Ukrenergo

The Russian Federation again attacked energy facilities in several regions, causing power outages in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa regions. Most regions will have power outage schedules until the end of today. Meanwhile, electricity consumption shows a downward trend, but the use of powerful appliances should be limited, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Consequences of enemy shelling

"At the end of the last day and the beginning of the current day, the enemy launched missile and drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, a significant number of consumers in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa regions are without power," Ukrenergo reported.

In each of the affected regions, as noted, emergency recovery work is underway. Energy workers are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the damage caused by the enemy as quickly as possible and to restore power to all disconnected consumers.

Schedules

"Due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks, measures to limit consumption continue to be applied in most regions of Ukraine today. Until the end of the day, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for 2 to 4 queues (with the maximum amount of restrictions in the evening hours)," the report says.

In all regions where hourly power outages are applied, as indicated, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are also in effect.

Consumption

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, November 14, as of 9:30 AM, it was 4.8% lower than at the same time yesterday. The reason for these changes is the clear weather in most regions. This leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid.

On November 13, the daily peak consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the peak of the previous day.

When to turn on powerful appliances

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling, the need for economical energy consumption remains until the end of today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. Given the weather conditions, postpone energy-intensive processes today to the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 11:00 to 13:00. Or to nighttime, when the load on the energy system is minimal - after 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Economical electricity consumption, as noted, will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages.

