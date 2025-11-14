14 out of 19 Russian missiles and 405 out of 430 drones neutralized over Ukraine, including 2 out of 3 Kinzhals

Russia launched 19 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 13 of them "ballistic," including "Kinzhal" and "Zircon," and 430 drones, attacking critical infrastructure. 405 drones and 14 missiles, including 2 out of 3 "Kinzhal" missiles, were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 14 (from 18:00 on November 13), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 449 air attack assets - 19 missiles (13 of them "ballistic") and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 "Shaheds"):

430 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types) from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

3 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" (from Ryazan region - Russia);

1 anti-ship missile "Zircon";

6 cruise missiles Iskander-K/Kalibr (from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea/Black Sea waters);

9 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23 (from Bryansk region).

The main direction of the attack was the city of Kyiv. Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Poltava region, and Cherkasy region also suffered as a result of the attack. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 419 air targets: 405 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and drones of other types; 2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"; 6 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23; 6 cruise missiles Iskander-K/Kalibr - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile hits and 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as falling debris (fragments) at 44 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack continues, with new groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27