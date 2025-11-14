Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and 27 injured, including two children, as a result of the night attack. 15 victims were hospitalized, and all received medical assistance.
According to updated information, four people died as a result of the night attack. Another 27 were injured, two of them children.
According to him, doctors provided assistance to all injured, 15 were hospitalized.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that 3 people were killed and 26 injured due to Russia's attack in Kyiv.
