07:50 AM • 7652 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 34703 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 34498 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 84086 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 123373 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 122817 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247345 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 112654 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 99460 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 200874 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Publications
Exclusives
Financial Times

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34773 views

Four people were killed and 27 injured, including two children, as a result of the night attack. 15 victims were hospitalized, and all received medical assistance.

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27

Four people were killed and 27 injured, two of them children, as a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to updated information, four people died as a result of the night attack. Another 27 were injured, two of them children.

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, doctors provided assistance to all injured, 15 were hospitalized.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that 3 people were killed and 26 injured due to Russia's attack in Kyiv.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine