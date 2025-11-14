Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reported

In Kyiv, as a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation, there are preliminary three dead and 26 injured, including two children and a pregnant woman, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, three people died in the capital. We are clarifying the information, as rescuers cannot yet retrieve the bodies. 26 city residents were injured. Among them are two children aged 7 and 10. - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, 9 people were hospitalized by medics, including a pregnant woman. Others received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

