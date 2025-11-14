Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescued

1 person died, at least 24 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), informs UNN.

It is noted that more than 40 people were rescued by SES units. In addition, rescuers reported that:

in Podilskyi district, a hit on a multi-story building at the 15th floor level. 13 people were rescued;

in Dniprovskyi district, a fire in two apartments on the first floor of a five-story building with an area of 50 sq. m was extinguished. 17 people were rescued.

At another address, a fire with an area of 30 sq. m was extinguished. Partial destruction was recorded on the 19th and 21st floors. Wooden buildings of a sports base with an area of 200 sq. m also burned - stated in the message.

in Darnytskyi district of the city, a fire with an area of 5 sq.m on the school grounds;

in Desnianskyi district, a fire in a multi-story building at the 7th floor level. The fire was localized. During extinguishing, 9 people were rescued, and another 50 were evacuated.

At another address, a fire broke out in a multi-story building at the 5-8th floor levels. 1 person died. 14 people were rescued, including 1 child, 1 person was unblocked from under the rubble - specified in the SES.

in Solomianskyi district, a fire on the roof and the fifth floor of a residential building. During extinguishing, 20 people were rescued;

in Sviatoshynskyi district – a hit on a residential building at the seventh floor level, a fire in a 22-story residential building at the 19th floor level was also extinguished;

in Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the hospital grounds. At another address, a fire in a building with an area of 15 sq. m was extinguished;

in Shevchenkivskyi – a fire in an open area was extinguished;

in Obolonskyi district – a hit on a 9-story residential building, as a result of which apartments from the 7th to the 9th floors caught fire over a total area of about 100 sq. m. One person was rescued, the fire was extinguished.

"Information is being clarified and updated. All emergency services are involved on site," the SES added.

As of 4:30, it was known about 14 victims of the enemy attack on the night of November 14, including a pregnant woman.

