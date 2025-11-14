The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a child

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv region has increased to six, including one child. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a man born in 1985 was injured in Fastiv district. He was hospitalized with multiple shoulder wounds to a local hospital.

Three people were injured in Vyshhorod district. A 47-year-old man has a laceration to his forearm. He was hospitalized in a local hospital. A 7-year-old child has a facial injury. A 56-year-old man was also injured. He was also hospitalized with a diagnosis of a contusion to the frontal area of the head. - Kalashnyk said.

He added that in Bucha district, a woman born in 1969 had a lacerated hand.

In total, the consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in five districts of the region. Private houses, warehouses and production facilities, and people's cars are under attack. - stated the head of the Kyiv OVA.

In turn, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn reported that in one of the villages of the community, several dozen residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged by debris.

No fire. The police are already working on the scene. As of now, one woman has been injured - she has a bruised arm. - Markushyn wrote.

Recall

On the night of Friday, November 14, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Critical infrastructure facilities and peaceful settlements came under enemy fire. In Bila Tserkva, a 55-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with thermal burns to his body to a local hospital.

