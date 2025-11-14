The number of victims of the attack on Kyiv has risen to 14, including a pregnant woman

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the night of November 14 has increased to 14, including a pregnant woman. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the capital's city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, UAV debris fell on open ground in the Obolonskyi district.

No casualties or fire reported so far. ... We are currently recording the consequences of the attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district - a fire in a residential building, in the Desnianskyi district and Sviatoshynskyi. Details are being clarified - noted Tkachenko.

He also said that on the 7th and 9th floors of a residential building in the Obolonskyi district are on fire, and a fire engulfed an administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported about debris hitting a residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

Recall

As a result of a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of November 14, damage to residential buildings was recorded in several districts of the capital. As of 2:44, 9 injured people were known.

