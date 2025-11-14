Enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there is a casualty and fires

On the night of Friday, November 14, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, critical infrastructure facilities and peaceful settlements came under enemy attack.

Unfortunately, a 55-year-old man was injured in Bila Tserkva. He was hospitalized with thermal burns to his body to a local hospital. All necessary medical care is being provided - Kalashnyk said.

He also stated that fires in private houses occurred in Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Fastiv districts as a result of the attack.

"In Bila Tserkva district, a fire in warehouse premises was recorded. In Obukhiv district, a car caught fire. More detailed information will follow. The attack continues. Stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," summarized the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Recall

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, several fires occurred, and there are casualties.

