5 people injured due to Russian night attack on Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 5 people are known to have been injured - a man and 4 women, one of whom underwent surgery, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, there are victims. In Vyshhorod district, these are 4 women. Three of them experienced an acute stress reaction. Another woman, born in 1983, underwent surgery in a local hospital. She has a shrapnel wound to the thigh. Her condition is of moderate severity. She is under the supervision of doctors. All necessary medical care is provided. In Obukhiv district, a man born in 1975 was injured. He has an open wound to the forearm. Treatment will be outpatient," Kalashnyk said.

In the Vyshhorod district, according to him, 20 private houses, three cars, outbuildings, and garages were damaged. Windows and glazing were broken, and facades and roofs were cut on the objects. In the Boryspil district, one private house was also damaged.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of the night massive enemy attack. The terrorist country strikes exclusively at peaceful settlements and critical infrastructure facilities. Russia cowardly fights against the civilian population, trying to deprive us of light and heat," Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in the region.

