Schedules are not working: emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, reported DTEK, an energy company providing services in the region, writes UNN.

Due to the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast by order of Ukrenergo - DTEK reported.

As specified by the Kyiv City State Administration, "due to the situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been applied in certain districts of Kyiv by order of Ukrenergo." Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore power.

As noted by DTEK, outage schedules are not in effect. People were urged to "consume electricity wisely, if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system."

You can view power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy