Schedules are not working: emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region

ukenru
08:59 AM • 4526 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14628 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 49028 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64599 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62533 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53760 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25025 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 67536 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39523 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 41137 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without powerNovember 8, 01:29 AM • 15864 views
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 11574 views
A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attackNovember 8, 03:06 AM • 7376 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhoto04:48 AM • 17001 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions05:32 AM • 11328 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14628 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64599 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62533 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53760 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 38256 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 24359 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 49028 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 30768 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 39302 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 51355 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Schedules are not working: emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. This decision was made on the command of Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the energy system.

Schedules are not working: emergency power outages in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, reported DTEK, an energy company providing services in the region, writes UNN.

Due to the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast by order of Ukrenergo

- DTEK reported.

As specified by the Kyiv City State Administration, "due to the situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been applied in certain districts of Kyiv by order of Ukrenergo." Energy workers, as stated, are working to restore power.

As noted by DTEK, outage schedules are not in effect. People were urged to "consume electricity wisely, if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system."

You can view power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 10:59 • 4514 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Kyiv