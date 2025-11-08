ukenru
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4506 views

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine overnight, leading to blackouts in 8 regions. The situation is particularly difficult in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine overnight, with power outages in eight regions, emergency power cuts in several regions, and scheduled outages of up to two turns in some areas. The situation is particularly difficult in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

It is reported that Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine, "delivering targeted strikes on critical infrastructure facilities."

406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.08.11.25, 10:51 • 2462 views

There are power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions. As a result of the strikes, emergency power outages have been implemented in a number of regions. In some regions, hourly outage schedules of up to two turns continue to operate, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that "the situation remains particularly difficult in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions."

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

According to her, the inspection of damaged energy facilities and the assessment of the scale of destruction are ongoing.

"Hits on gas infrastructure facilities were also recorded - production equipment was damaged, and one employee was injured and is receiving medical assistance," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the ninth time, one wounded - Naftogaz08.11.25, 10:37 • 1104 views

"Rescuers, energy workers, and gas workers promptly began eliminating the consequences of the attack. Restoration work continues uninterruptedly, specialists are working to stabilize the situation," Hrynchuk noted.

Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy08.11.25, 10:33 • 1252 views

Julia Shramko

