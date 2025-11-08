406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.

ukenru
08:59 AM • 4512 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14605 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 49014 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64584 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62525 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53754 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25023 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 67528 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39521 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 41134 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without powerNovember 8, 01:29 AM • 15864 views
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 11574 views
A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attackNovember 8, 03:06 AM • 7376 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhoto04:48 AM • 17001 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions05:32 AM • 11328 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14605 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 64584 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 62525 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 53754 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 38252 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 24354 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 49014 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 30764 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 39299 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 51351 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2462 views

Overnight, Russia launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine, 32 of which were ballistic. 406 drones and 9 missiles were shot down or suppressed, with the main strike directions being Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.

406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.

Russia launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, most of them ballistic, with 406 drones and 9 missiles shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 8 (from 18:30 on November 7), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 503 air attack weapons – 45 missiles (of which 32 were "ballistic") and 458 UAVs of various types (about 300 were "Shaheds"):

  • 458 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);
    • 25 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov regions – Russia);
      • 10 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia);
        • 7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from Tambov region – Russia);
          • 3 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea).

            The main directions of the attack were Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions

            - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

            According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 415 air targets: 406 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 9 missiles of various types. Currently, 26 missiles and 52 attack UAVs have been recorded as hitting 25 locations, and downed (fragments) falling at 4 locations in various regions of Ukraine

            - stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

            As of 10:00, according to the report, information regarding the fall/hit of 10 enemy missiles is being clarified.

            Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy08.11.25, 10:33 • 1252 views

            Julia Shramko

            War in Ukraine
            Energy
            Air raid alert
            Social network
            War in Ukraine
            Power outage
            Electricity
            Kursk
            Kyiv Oblast
            Poltava Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Ukrainian Air Force
            Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
            9K720 Iskander
            Crimea
            Ukraine