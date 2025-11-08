406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.

Russia launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, most of them ballistic, with 406 drones and 9 missiles shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 8 (from 18:30 on November 7), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 503 air attack weapons – 45 missiles (of which 32 were "ballistic") and 458 UAVs of various types (about 300 were "Shaheds"):

458 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

25 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov regions – Russia);

10 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia);

7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from Tambov region – Russia);

3 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea).

The main directions of the attack were Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 415 air targets: 406 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 9 missiles of various types. Currently, 26 missiles and 52 attack UAVs have been recorded as hitting 25 locations, and downed (fragments) falling at 4 locations in various regions of Ukraine - stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00, according to the report, information regarding the fall/hit of 10 enemy missiles is being clarified.

Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy