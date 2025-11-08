Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy
Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine overnight, targeting residential buildings, energy infrastructure, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another massive Russian attack, once again emphasizing the need for sanctions, UNN reports.
Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine. And the terrorists' targets remain unchanged: ordinary life, residential buildings, our energy, infrastructure.
According to him, a rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. Overnight, Russia attacked the city, hitting a residential building.
According to updated data from the Regional Military Administration, there are already 2 dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.
"Unfortunately, one person died in Kharkiv region, there are injured in Kyiv and Poltava regions. They also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv regions. Since the evening, Odesa region has been attacked," the President said.
Everywhere it is necessary, as Zelenskyy noted, all services are working - restoring after the strikes, supporting people, helping the injured.
The issue is in resources for killings, in money - sanctions are needed to deprive Russia of the opportunity to continue the war it started and is dragging on. We appreciate all the steps that partners have already taken, but Russian strikes show that the pressure must be stronger. There must be a European decision on frozen Russian assets, additional sanctions, support and strengthening of Ukraine's defense. And for every Moscow strike on energy, with which they want to harm ordinary people before winter, there must be a sanctions response to all Russian energy without exception. Russia's nuclear energy is still not under sanctions, the Russian military-industrial complex still receives Western microelectronics, there must be more pressure on oil and gas trade. We count on appropriate decisions from America, Europe, and the G7 countries. Thank you to everyone who is ready to help and act to protect lives.