Russia launched over 450 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy after the Russian attack pointed to the need for a sanctions response against Russian energy

Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine. And the terrorists' targets remain unchanged: ordinary life, residential buildings, our energy, infrastructure. - the President said.

According to him, a rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. Overnight, Russia attacked the city, hitting a residential building.

According to updated data from the Regional Military Administration, there are already 2 dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.

"Unfortunately, one person died in Kharkiv region, there are injured in Kyiv and Poltava regions. They also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv regions. Since the evening, Odesa region has been attacked," the President said.

Everywhere it is necessary, as Zelenskyy noted, all services are working - restoring after the strikes, supporting people, helping the injured.