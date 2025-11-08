Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the ninth time, one wounded - Naftogaz

Russia carried out its ninth massive attack on gas infrastructure in Ukraine overnight since early October, with one person injured, Naftogaz Group reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On the night of November 8, Russia launched its ninth massive attack on Ukraine's civilian gas infrastructure since early October. The enemy again used missiles and drones, deliberately striking facilities that provide Ukrainians with heat in winter. Hits were recorded. An employee of the Naftogaz Group was injured and is receiving medical assistance. There is also damage to production equipment. - Naftogaz reported.

It is noted that "rescuers are working at the scene, as soon as the security situation allows, the company's specialists will begin restoring the damaged facilities."

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", stated that this is "another cowardly attack by the Russians, aimed at depriving Ukrainians of gas, heat and electricity in winter."

Due to the Russian attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister