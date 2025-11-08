ukenru
08:00 AM
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
November 7, 03:32 PM
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 02:58 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
November 7, 09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
November 7, 09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Guardian

Due to the Russian attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on energy infrastructure, several regions of Ukraine experienced interruptions in heat and water supply. Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, and railway infrastructure were affected.

Due to the Russian attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister

Due to Russia's night attack on energy facilities, several regions are experiencing interruptions in heat and water supply, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another night under Russian strikes. The enemy again attacked critical infrastructure and civilian objects. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," the official said.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 02:20 • 4506 views

According to him, "Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia regions were affected."

In several regions, due to missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, there are interruptions in heat and water supply, restoration is underway, additional backup power supplies are being deployed

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, due to damage to the railway infrastructure, a number of trains are significantly delayed.

The enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots. As a result of attacks in Poltava region, there is no electricity supply at several stations, and the contact network in certain sections has been damaged

- Kuleba pointed out.

Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed08.11.25, 09:12 • 1210 views

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, restoration work started immediately to ensure uninterrupted movement. On some routes, diesel locomotives and coordinated transfers are used.

"Russia is again hitting what sustains life - this is terror against peaceful people," Kuleba emphasized.

Russia attacked Kyiv and 8 regions overnight: details from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs08.11.25, 09:31 • 1182 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv