Due to the Russian attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister

Due to Russia's night attack on energy facilities, several regions are experiencing interruptions in heat and water supply, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Another night under Russian strikes. The enemy again attacked critical infrastructure and civilian objects. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded," the official said.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

According to him, "Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia regions were affected."

In several regions, due to missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, there are interruptions in heat and water supply, restoration is underway, additional backup power supplies are being deployed - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, due to damage to the railway infrastructure, a number of trains are significantly delayed.

The enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots. As a result of attacks in Poltava region, there is no electricity supply at several stations, and the contact network in certain sections has been damaged - Kuleba pointed out.

Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, restoration work started immediately to ensure uninterrupted movement. On some routes, diesel locomotives and coordinated transfers are used.

"Russia is again hitting what sustains life - this is terror against peaceful people," Kuleba emphasized.

Russia attacked Kyiv and 8 regions overnight: details from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs