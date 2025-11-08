Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed
Kyiv • UNN
Due to a Russian attack on the Poltava region, railway infrastructure has been damaged, and there is no electricity supply or contact network on several sections. This has led to significant delays for a number of long-distance trains and suburban services in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.
As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, railway infrastructure was damaged, and a number of trains were significantly delayed, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
As a result of enemy strikes on Poltava region, there is damage, several stations are without electricity, and the contact network of several sections is damaged. Due to this, a number of trains will have significant delays on the way, as movement on these sections is only possible with diesel locomotives.
Suburban routes in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, as noted, will also run with possible delays of approximately 1.5-2 hours.
As of 8 o'clock, according to the report, delays of long-distance trains are known:
- No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv +6:30 hours;
- No. 22/21 Kharkiv - Lviv +2:30 hours;
- No. 111/112 Lviv - Izium +5 hours;
- No. 63/64 Lviv - Kharkiv +5 hours;
- No. 103/104 Husarivka - Lviv +4 hours;
- No. 17/18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +3:40 hours;
- No. 227/228 Husarivka - Ivano-Frankivsk +3:30 hours.
As indicated by UZ, for passengers of train No. 725 Kharkiv - Kyiv Intercity+, boarding will be organized in Poltava, where they will be transported by electric train. Accordingly, passengers of train No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv Intercity+ will be transported from Poltava to the final station Kharkiv by electric train.
Also, due to the consequences of enemy strikes, train No. 72/71 Lviv - Pavlohrad will run to the Samar-Dniprovskyi station.
Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 02:20 • 4506 views