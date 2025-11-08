Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, railway infrastructure was damaged, and a number of trains were significantly delayed, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy strikes on Poltava region, there is damage, several stations are without electricity, and the contact network of several sections is damaged. Due to this, a number of trains will have significant delays on the way, as movement on these sections is only possible with diesel locomotives. - reported in UZ.

Suburban routes in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, as noted, will also run with possible delays of approximately 1.5-2 hours.

As of 8 o'clock, according to the report, delays of long-distance trains are known:

No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv +6:30 hours;

No. 22/21 Kharkiv - Lviv +2:30 hours;

No. 111/112 Lviv - Izium +5 hours;

No. 63/64 Lviv - Kharkiv +5 hours;

No. 103/104 Husarivka - Lviv +4 hours;

No. 17/18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +3:40 hours;

No. 227/228 Husarivka - Ivano-Frankivsk +3:30 hours.

As indicated by UZ, for passengers of train No. 725 Kharkiv - Kyiv Intercity+, boarding will be organized in Poltava, where they will be transported by electric train. Accordingly, passengers of train No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv Intercity+ will be transported from Poltava to the final station Kharkiv by electric train.

Also, due to the consequences of enemy strikes, train No. 72/71 Lviv - Pavlohrad will run to the Samar-Dniprovskyi station.

