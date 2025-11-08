Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed

ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 4374 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 43782 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 55688 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 58673 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 57444 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 50309 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 24346 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 66020 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39108 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 40869 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regionsNovember 7, 11:29 PM • 13254 views
Russia reported a massive drone attack on energy facilities: some settlements are without powerNovember 8, 01:29 AM • 12860 views
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 7272 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhoto04:48 AM • 14022 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regions05:32 AM • 6140 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 4378 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 58675 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 57446 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 50310 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 35629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Pavlohrad
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 22542 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 43783 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 29222 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 37836 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 49676 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
The Guardian

Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

Due to a Russian attack on the Poltava region, railway infrastructure has been damaged, and there is no electricity supply or contact network on several sections. This has led to significant delays for a number of long-distance trains and suburban services in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Russian attack on railway: a number of trains significantly delayed

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, railway infrastructure was damaged, and a number of trains were significantly delayed, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy strikes on Poltava region, there is damage, several stations are without electricity, and the contact network of several sections is damaged. Due to this, a number of trains will have significant delays on the way, as movement on these sections is only possible with diesel locomotives.

- reported in UZ.

Suburban routes in Poltava and Kharkiv regions, as noted, will also run with possible delays of approximately 1.5-2 hours.

As of 8 o'clock, according to the report, delays of long-distance trains are known:

  • No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv +6:30 hours;
    • No. 22/21 Kharkiv - Lviv +2:30 hours;
      • No. 111/112 Lviv - Izium +5 hours;
        • No. 63/64 Lviv - Kharkiv +5 hours;
          • No. 103/104 Husarivka - Lviv +4 hours;
            • No. 17/18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +3:40 hours;
              • No. 227/228 Husarivka - Ivano-Frankivsk +3:30 hours.

                As indicated by UZ, for passengers of train No. 725 Kharkiv - Kyiv Intercity+, boarding will be organized in Poltava, where they will be transported by electric train. Accordingly, passengers of train No. 720 Kyiv - Kharkiv Intercity+ will be transported from Poltava to the final station Kharkiv by electric train.

                Also, due to the consequences of enemy strikes, train No. 72/71 Lviv - Pavlohrad will run to the Samar-Dniprovskyi station.

                Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 02:20 • 4506 views

                Julia Shramko

                Society
                Energy
                War in Ukraine
                Power outage
                Electricity
                Kharkiv Oblast
                Poltava Oblast
                Izium
                Ukraine
                Pavlohrad
                Uzhhorod
                Poltava
                Ivano-Frankivsk
                Lviv
                Kyiv
                Kharkiv