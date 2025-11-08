ukenru
Russia attacked Kyiv and 8 regions overnight: details from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on Russia's night attack on critical infrastructure in Kyiv and 8 regions. In Dnipro, a strike drone hit a residential building, killing one person and injuring 10.

Russia attacked Kyiv and 8 regions overnight: details from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russia's night attack affected Kyiv and 8 regions, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We are eliminating the consequences of today's combined Russian strike. The enemy's target was critical infrastructure - what provides normal living conditions for people. Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv regions, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions were affected.

- reported the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He indicated that rescuers and police are working at the sites of the strikes. Necessary specialists and specialized equipment are involved. "More than a dozen fires across Ukraine are currently being extinguished by the State Emergency Service," the minister noted.

In Dnipro, according to him, Russia deliberately hit a residential building with a strike drone. "The body of a deceased person was unblocked from under the rubble by rescuers. 10 people were injured, about 30 were rescued by State Emergency Service rescuers. We have reports that 2 people are not in contact with their relatives. We are looking for them," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"The situation is difficult, but we will stand firm," the minister emphasized, indicating that he is coordinating the actions of services at the affected facilities with Energy Minister Svitlana Hryshchuk.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 02:20 • 4506 views

