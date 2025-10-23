Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed 135 media representatives. According to him, these attacks are not accidental – they are part of the Kremlin's deliberate strategy against freedom of speech. The President wrote about this on his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia continues to attack journalists covering its war against Ukraine, killing and wounding them. These are not mistakes, but a conscious strategy – to silence all independent voices that tell the world about war crimes – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reported that today in Kramatorsk, a Russian drone struck a car carrying a film crew from the Freedom TV channel. As a result of the attack, journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed, and journalist Oleksandr Kolychev sustained serious injuries.

My condolences to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Their courage in covering the truth about Russian aggression will never be forgotten. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured correspondent and strength to his loved ones – noted the head of state.

Zelenskyy also reminded that recently, French photojournalist Antony Lallican was killed by a targeted Russian drone strike, and his Ukrainian colleague Heorhiy Ivanchenko was wounded.

I am grateful to everyone who does not turn a blind eye to Russia's attacks against journalists. I call on governments, international organizations, and all free media to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end this war as soon as possible – concluded the president.

Journalists of a Ukrainian TV channel killed in Kramatorsk as a result of an enemy drone attack