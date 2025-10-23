Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11396 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14180 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 15037 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23339 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23831 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21701 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11641 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14474 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16169 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 31074 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 23342 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23833 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21703 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 31075 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 24349 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 10252 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32924 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52766 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66459 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 75039 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia has killed 135 media workers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, calling it a deliberate strategy. Today in Kramatorsk, journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed, and another journalist was wounded.

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately exterminates journalists to silence the truth about the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed 135 media representatives. According to him, these attacks are not accidental – they are part of the Kremlin's deliberate strategy against freedom of speech. The President wrote about this on his Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia continues to attack journalists covering its war against Ukraine, killing and wounding them. These are not mistakes, but a conscious strategy – to silence all independent voices that tell the world about war crimes 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reported that today in Kramatorsk, a Russian drone struck a car carrying a film crew from the Freedom TV channel. As a result of the attack, journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed, and journalist Oleksandr Kolychev sustained serious injuries.

My condolences to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Their courage in covering the truth about Russian aggression will never be forgotten. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured correspondent and strength to his loved ones 

– noted the head of state.

Zelenskyy also reminded that recently, French photojournalist Antony Lallican was killed by a targeted Russian drone strike, and his Ukrainian colleague Heorhiy Ivanchenko was wounded.

I am grateful to everyone who does not turn a blind eye to Russia's attacks against journalists. I call on governments, international organizations, and all free media to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end this war as soon as possible 

– concluded the president.

Journalists of a Ukrainian TV channel killed in Kramatorsk as a result of an enemy drone attack23.10.25, 11:49 • 3132 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kramatorsk