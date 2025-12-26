Countering Russian Shahed attacks, "Drone Line" and Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

$41.930.22
04:30 PM • 2910 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 10004 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 16540 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 30402 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 21328 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 17825 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18036 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20087 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 40563 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17409 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 23266 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 12872 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 23662 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 14562 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 14230 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 436 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 2910 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 10616 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 30402 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 40563 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 436 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 754 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 3774 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 6824 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 23374 views
Countering Russian Shahed attacks, "Drone Line" and Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting where they discussed countering Russian "Shaheds" and Ukraine's "Drone Line." Russia is using Belarusian territory to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions, placing equipment on residential buildings.

Countering Russian Shahed attacks, "Drone Line" and Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, which focused on all issues related to drones: countering Russian "Shahed" attacks, our "Drone Line", our deep strikes, reports UNN.

First of all, we note that the Russians are trying to bypass our protective interceptor positions through the territory of neighboring Belarus. This is risky for Belarus. We see steps with "Oreshnik", now - with the help of "Shaheds". It is a pity that Belarus is surrendering its sovereignty in favor of Russian aggressive ambitions 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that, according to our intelligence, the equipment used in attacks against Ukraine, in Belarusian settlements near the border, is located, among other things, on residential buildings.

In fact, antennas and other equipment that helps guide "Shaheds" to targets in our western regions are located on the roofs of ordinary 5-story buildings. This is an absolute disregard for human lives, and it is important that Minsk stops playing with this. We will inform our partners and prepare joint responses 

- added the Head of State.

Let's add

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the issues of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of supplies to the troops were discussed in detail.

There is criticism directly from the units regarding the distribution of drones. I instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the command of our Unmanned Systems Forces, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones 

- added the President.

According to Zelenskyy, for the next Staff meeting, he instructed the General Staff, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, to work out changes to the sky defense strategy and present what needs to be done additionally to give more opportunities to our units both in protecting infrastructure and in protecting front-line positions.

Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones22.12.25, 20:00 • 5261 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Minsk
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine