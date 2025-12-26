Countering Russian Shahed attacks, "Drone Line" and Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, which focused on all issues related to drones: countering Russian "Shahed" attacks, our "Drone Line", our deep strikes, reports UNN.

First of all, we note that the Russians are trying to bypass our protective interceptor positions through the territory of neighboring Belarus. This is risky for Belarus. We see steps with "Oreshnik", now - with the help of "Shaheds". It is a pity that Belarus is surrendering its sovereignty in favor of Russian aggressive ambitions - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that, according to our intelligence, the equipment used in attacks against Ukraine, in Belarusian settlements near the border, is located, among other things, on residential buildings.

In fact, antennas and other equipment that helps guide "Shaheds" to targets in our western regions are located on the roofs of ordinary 5-story buildings. This is an absolute disregard for human lives, and it is important that Minsk stops playing with this. We will inform our partners and prepare joint responses - added the Head of State.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the issues of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of supplies to the troops were discussed in detail.

There is criticism directly from the units regarding the distribution of drones. I instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the command of our Unmanned Systems Forces, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones - added the President.

According to Zelenskyy, for the next Staff meeting, he instructed the General Staff, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, to work out changes to the sky defense strategy and present what needs to be done additionally to give more opportunities to our units both in protecting infrastructure and in protecting front-line positions.

