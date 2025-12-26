General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 1314 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 10264 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 13280 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 19880 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34683 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23216 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18809 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18638 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20450 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42587 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 26061 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 16744 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 16527 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 13066 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 13272 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 5394 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 10264 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 13123 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34683 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42587 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 5394 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 2910 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 5536 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 8516 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 25591 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Social network

General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On December 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a concentration of personnel of the 14th Special Forces Brigade of the Russian Federation in Berdianske and a warehouse of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Starobesheve. An enemy fuel and lubricants depot in Volnovakha was also destroyed.

General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast - a concentration of manpower of "special forces", as well as a warehouse of material and technical means, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of December 26, 2025, hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast - a concentration of manpower from the 14th Special Purpose Brigade in the settlement of Berdianske and a warehouse of material and technical means of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Starobesheve area. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

- reported the General Staff.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff24.12.25, 13:59 • 6586 views

In addition, according to the General Staff, as a result of previous strikes, the destruction of a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a separate brigade of material and technical support of the enemy, located in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in Donetsk region, has been confirmed.

SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit25.12.25, 11:37 • 101021 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volnovakha