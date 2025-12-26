General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast - a concentration of manpower of "special forces", as well as a warehouse of material and technical means, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of December 26, 2025, hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast - a concentration of manpower from the 14th Special Purpose Brigade in the settlement of Berdianske and a warehouse of material and technical means of the 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Starobesheve area. The losses of the invaders are being clarified. - reported the General Staff.

In addition, according to the General Staff, as a result of previous strikes, the destruction of a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a separate brigade of material and technical support of the enemy, located in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha in Donetsk region, has been confirmed.

