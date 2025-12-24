Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff

$42.100.05
11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speech
December 24, 02:54 AM
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilities
December 24, 04:01 AM
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region
December 24, 04:30 AM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
06:59 AM
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko
07:35 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:46 AM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 03:15 PM
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
December 23, 02:58 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 12:03 PM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
December 23, 11:27 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
December 22, 05:50 PM
The Washington Post

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck several enemy targets on the night of December 24, including a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region. A storage facility for uncrewed boats in Crimea and a logistics depot in Luhansk region were also hit.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces hit a synthetic rubber plant, a storage facility for BECs, and other enemy targets on the night of December 24, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

On the night of December 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several enemy targets. Thus, in the city of Yefremov, Tula region, Russia, the facilities of the "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" were hit, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

- the message says.

GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
22.12.25, 15:08

According to the General Staff, a storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the area of Myrne, temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, was also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, a regimental-level material and technical support warehouse (Dovzhansk, TOT Luhansk region) was hit. In addition, hits were recorded on a number of air defense facilities and areas of concentration of invaders' personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The results of the strikes are being clarified.

- the message says.

The General Staff emphasized that the joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces and objects of the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation
23.12.25, 20:23

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine