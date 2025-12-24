Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff
Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck several enemy targets on the night of December 24, including a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula region. A storage facility for uncrewed boats in Crimea and a logistics depot in Luhansk region were also hit.
On the night of December 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several enemy targets. Thus, in the city of Yefremov, Tula region, Russia, the facilities of the "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" were hit, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.
According to the General Staff, a storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the area of Myrne, temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, was also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, a regimental-level material and technical support warehouse (Dovzhansk, TOT Luhansk region) was hit. In addition, hits were recorded on a number of air defense facilities and areas of concentration of invaders' personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The results of the strikes are being clarified.
The General Staff emphasized that the joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the Russian armed forces and objects of the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.
