Ukraine's Defense Forces hit synthetic rubber plant and other occupation targets - General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces hit a synthetic rubber plant, a storage facility for BECs, and other enemy targets on the night of December 24, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

On the night of December 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several enemy targets. Thus, in the city of Yefremov, Tula region, Russia, the facilities of the "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" were hit, which specializes in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.

According to the General Staff, a storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the area of Myrne, temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, was also hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system, a regimental-level material and technical support warehouse (Dovzhansk, TOT Luhansk region) was hit. In addition, hits were recorded on a number of air defense facilities and areas of concentration of invaders' personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The results of the strikes are being clarified.